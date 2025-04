A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

People could be seen leaving buildings as the quake hit and shook buildings in the city.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude 6.02. It was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.