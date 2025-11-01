MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 November 2025

Drone sighting shuts down Berlin airport for two hours amid European security fears

Flights were suspended at Berlin Brandenburg after a witness report, raising fresh alarm over unmanned incursions into NATO airspace.

AP Published 01.11.25, 11:42 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

A late evening drone sighting at Berlin's airport suspended flights for nearly two hours, according to the news agency dpa, before air travel returned to normal in the German capital on Saturday morning.

Flights were suspended between 8:08 pm and 9:58 pm local time at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the news report cited the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local police told the Tagesspiegel newspaper that a witness reported seeing a drone. Police confirmed the sighting but did not find the drone.

Representatives for the airport and police did not immediately return requests for comment.

Europe is on high alert after drone intrusions into NATO's airspace reached an unprecedented scale in September. Some European officials described the incidents as Moscow testing NATO's response, which raised questions about how prepared the alliance is against Russia.

Last month, Munich Airport was closed twice in less than 24 hours because of drone sightings.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertainty persists for Americans waiting for monthly food stamps after SNAP ruling

Judges on Friday ordered the federal government to continue providing food assistance during the shutdown. But benefits will still most likely be interrupted
A photograph of a tribe from Singhbhum from 1897
Quote left Quote right

A punitive State, coupled with tardy judicial system, has kept Dr Khalid in prison for 5 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT