Don’t believe Internet rumours, not everything you read is right, says Michelle

It’s not quite an age-old adage, but at this point it has long been true: Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, reminded people of this in a recent podcast interview. In rare public comments about her personal life, she discussed swirling rumours that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, were headed for divorce, and tacitly explained why she didn’t attend President Trump’s inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gossip about a possible split was fuelled by Michelle’s absence from two major public events in January that her husband attended: former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Trump’s inauguration. While her absence at Carter’s funeral was attributed to a scheduling conflict, a statement about her absence at the inauguration did not include an explanation.

She now has offered at least a partial answer: She is making decisions for herself.

“I chose to do what’s best for me, not what I had to do,” she said this week on an episode of “Work in Progress”, a podcast hosted by the actress Sophia Bush, referencing a “real big example” of something on her calendar that Michelle skipped.

People “couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing”, she said. “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that is what society does to us.”

That was as close as Michelle got to directly addressing the rumours of marital discord. And she did not mention Trump by name on the podcast. In the past, she has expressed dislike for the President, who promoted the lie that her husband was not a US citizen. “Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, ‘Who do I truly want to be every day?’” Michelle said. “And that changes.”

On the roughly hour-long episode, Michelle did not waste many words on the rumours, nor did she go into detail. Instead, she emphasised the importance of making her own decisions, especially now that she no longer occupies the White House.

New York Times News Service