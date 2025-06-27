Trump’s phone size shrinks as ‘made in America’ claim disappears

The Trump Organisation has managed to shrink the size of the T1 Phone 8002 within 10 days of announcing it, much like a Hollywood blockbuster.

There's many a slip ’twixt the cup and the lip as more rollbacks have been quietly slipped into the website promoting the phone. All indications of "made in America" have been scrubbed.

The website says the device — that has shrunk its display from 6.78 inches to 6.25 inches — is now "designed with American values in mind", there are "American hands behind every device" and "it's brought to life right here in the USA". The scrub list continues to the features section: It's an "American-Proud Design". There is no mention of the device being made in the USA or even designed in the USA. Now it's about some American hands working on the phone. The availability of the phone, originally in September, is now "later this year".

Ten days ago, the phone at least had 12GB of RAM, which acts as a short-term memory that allows the device to quickly access and switch between apps and processes. That too is gone. What remains consistent is the absence of a processor, which is the heart of any smartphone, and a poorly-designed mockup of the phone listed on the official website.

To offer context, the next iPhone that will be released in a few months has been in planning for at least two years, if not three, since manufacturing takes time as new components keep getting added.

The change of screen size and the deletion of RAM indicate that the supplier is being changed.

When the original phone was announced, Blake Przesmicki, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a note: "Despite being advertised as an American-made phone, it is likely that this device will be initially produced by a Chinese ODM (Original Design Manufacturer).” Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint Research, said via CNBC, that "the US does not have local manufacturing capabilities readily available".

Take the case of Liberty Phone (made in the US) from a company called Purism. It sources many of its parts from US companies to sell a phone that costs $1,999. Not only is the phone costlier than an iPhone, the camera is not among the best and the processor is not as fast as what many people are used to. Trump's T1 Phone has been listed at $499.

Manufacturing a phone completely in the US is difficult as supply chains are global with handset components arriving from several countries.

A spokesperson for Trump Mobile has said in a statement: "The T1 phones are proudly being made in America. Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate. We're excited to launch the phones later this year."