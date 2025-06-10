Donald Trump's 'anger management' jibe at Greta Thunberg after Israel calls Gaza aid boat a 'selfie yacht'

Donald Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg are on collision course once again.

The years-old war of words reignited after Thunberg posted a video on Monday, where she claimed she was "kidnapped" by the Israeli forces while on her way to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza aboard the Freedom Flotilla.

Thunberg is being deported from Israel, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship was seized by the Israeli military.

An Israeli solider passes a bun to Greta Thunberg onboard the Gaza-bound British-flagged yacht "Madleen". REUTERS.

In a post on X, Israel's foreign ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane, saying that she was headed for France.

Earlier, in a pre-recorded video released on social media, the Swedish activist said: “My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel.”

Trump's response

In response to a reporter’s question regarding Thunberg’s video, Trump revived his signature attack line: “She is a strange person. She is a young, angry person. I don’t know if it’s real anger—it’s hard to believe. She’s certainly different. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that’s my primary recommendation for her.”

He added, “I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg.”

Protest in Paris after Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat Madleen. REUTERS.

Thunberg, who was among a group of international activists aboard the boat Madleen, claimed the vessel was carrying basic humanitarian supplies—formula, flour, rice, diapers, and women’s sanitary products, destined for Gaza.

'Selfie seekers'

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed the activists as “selfie seekers,” calling the vessel a “selfie yacht.” In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the activists were “safe and unharmed,” and were being given “sandwiches and water” while being escorted to Israel.

Greta Thunberg sits aboard the aid ship Madleen, which left the Italian port of Catania on June 1 to travel to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. REUTERS.

Trump's comment marks the latest chapter in the public feud between the two, dating back to 2019 when Trump first mocked Thunberg after she addressed the UN Climate Summit in New York, accusing global leaders of failing to act on the climate crisis. “How dare you?” she had said in the speech.

Trump responded at the time by tweeting: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

In December 2019, Trump again mocked Thunberg after she was named Person of the Year for 2019 by Time, tweeting: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!

Thunberg, who was then 16, changed her Twitter bio to match Trump’s words: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

The feud reached another level during the 2020 US presidential election. When Trump tweeted “Stop the count!” during the ballot tallying process, Thunberg shot back with his own words: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

Beyond Trump, Thunberg has drawn criticism from several world leaders who see her brand of activism as oversimplifying complex geopolitical and environmental issues.

The then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had warned in 2019 that her climate warnings could fuel “needless anxiety” in children. “I want children growing up in Australia that feel positive about their future,” Morrison had said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took aim at her after she filed a lawsuit accusing France of inaction on global warming. “She will antagonize societies,” Macron warned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was more blunt. “I may disappoint you but I don’t share the common excitement about the speech by Greta Thunberg,” Putin said in 2019, following her remarks at the UN. “No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and... people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.”

Thunberg's influence had been dubbed the “Greta effect” by The Guardian in 2019.