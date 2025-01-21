MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Donald Trump's team in process of removing over thousand Joe Biden appointees

The Republican announced four removals on social media, including of celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley

Reuters Published 21.01.25, 12:04 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his team was in the process of removing over a thousand appointees from the administration of former President Joe Biden, as the Republican announced four removals on social media, including of celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley.

Trump said he was dismissing Milley, who was given a pre-emptive pardon by Biden on Monday, from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council. Andres was removed from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Biden Administration
