'We’re in driver’s seat': Trump starts negotiations with India, Vietnam and Israel amid trade tariff deadline

President Donald Trump has initiated talks with representatives from India, Vietnam and Israel in an effort to negotiate trade agreements that could reduce the impact of proposed tariffs on these nations, ahead of an impending deadline next week.

This dialogue is part of a broader strategy, as other countries, including Canada, have already signaled plans for retaliatory actions. The new tariffs are set to be implemented at 12:01 AM ET on April 9, according to a senior White House official, the CNN reported Friday.

China retaliated against the US on April 4 by imposing a 34 per cent tariff on all American imports, matching the US's 34 per cent duties on Chinese exports.

The new tariffs will take effect on April 10, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

This outreach marks an initial phase in negotiations, as nations seek to figure out how best to respond to Trump’s tariffs.

While some officials, such as senior trade adviser Peter Navarro and Vice President JD Vance, have suggested that the new tariffs signal a permanent shift in global trade dynamics, others close to Trump acknowledge his preference for striking deals.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, emphasised his openness to trade negotiations. “Every country has reached out to us. That’s the power of our approach — we’re in the driver’s seat,” he said. “As long as the deals benefit us. Take TikTok, for example. China may offer to approve a deal, but they might also ask for concessions on tariffs. The tariffs provide us with significant leverage. They've always been a key negotiation tool for us.”

“I wouldn’t want to be the last country to try to negotiate with @realdonaldtrump,” said Eric Trump, the President’s son, in a post on X. “The first to negotiate will win — the last will absolutely lose. I’ve seen this play out my whole life.”

On April 2, President Donald Trump presented a chart detailing reciprocal tariffs on countries like India, China, the UK, and the EU.

The chart noted that India previously imposed a 52 per cent tariff, including charges for currency manipulation and trade barriers, while the US will now apply a 26 per cent duty on Indian imports.

The White House had initially outlined a 27 per cent tariff, which has now been lowered to 26 per cent.

The Indian government is "carefully examining" the impact of the tariffs announced by Trump on April 2. The commerce ministry is reviewing the situation in consultation with stakeholders, including exporters, and exploring potential opportunities resulting from the tariff changes.

Trump has referred to the increased duties as "Liberation Day" tariffs, aimed at preventing foreign sellers from "ripping off" US industries.