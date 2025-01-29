MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Donald Trump signs executive order to curtail gender transitions for those under 19

It's the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care

PTI Published 29.01.25, 04:33 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File Photo

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” Trump said in a statement.

It's the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care. On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service.

The order directs that federally-run insurance programmes, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care, and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

