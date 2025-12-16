Donald Trump doubles down on attacks on slain director Rob Reiner, drawing rare Republican rebuke

President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on incendiary remarks about slain Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner, asserting that Reiner was “a deranged person” and suggesting—without evidence—that his death stemmed from anger provoked by his criticism of the president.

The comments triggered swift and bipartisan condemnation, including rare public pushback from several Republicans.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found brutally slain in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on $4 million bond, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records. Police have not provided a motive for the killings and have said there is no evidence linking the crime to Reiner’s political views.

Truth Social post sparks outrage

Despite the lack of evidence, Trump used his Truth Social platform early Monday to inject politics into the tragedy. “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” Trump wrote.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” he wrote.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” Trump added, concluding: “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The White House later reposted the message on its official “Rapid Response” account on X.

President defends remarks to reporters

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump stood by his comments even as criticism mounted from within his own party. “He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” the president said.

Trump accused Reiner of promoting “the Russian hoax,” claiming, “that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia.”

“He was one of the people behind it,” Trump said. “So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Republicans break ranks

Trump’s remarks drew unusually sharp rebukes from several Republicans.

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told CNN, “I’d expect to hear something like this from a drunk guy at a bar, not the president of the United States. Can the president be presidential?”

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on X, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

“I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it,” Massie added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia replied directly to Trump’s post, saying, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

“Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues,” Greene wrote. “It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close Trump ally, also sought to distance himself from the comments. “We have to appeal to our better angels, and I think we’ve got to amplify those voices and those sentiments. So that’s my position on it,” he told reporters.

Democrats and former allies condemn comments

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted sharply, writing on social media: “He knows no shame. A total jackass.”

Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis said, “A man and his wife were murdered last night. This is NOT the appropriate response.”

“The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death,” Ellis added. “This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency.”

The Democratic Party called Trump’s post “heartless,” while former Obama adviser David Axelrod wrote on X, “The absence of empathy & grace for the Reiner family in their moment of profound loss and grief is sad and revealing.”

Reiner’s political views and career

Reiner was a longtime and outspoken critic of Trump. In an interview with MS Now in October, he warned, “Make no mistake; we have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy, and democracy completely leaves us.”

“And we’re looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose,” Reiner said. “He will lose the House, the House will flip and will become in Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs who will be able to hold meetings, and this is the last thing he wants.”

Reiner’s career spanned decades, with acclaimed films including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “A Few Good Men.” He first gained fame playing Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on the classic television series “All in the Family.”