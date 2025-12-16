Christmas truce hinges on peace deal as US-led Ukraine talks gather pace: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a Christmas truce proposed by Ukraine would depend on whether a broader peace deal with Kyiv can be reached, even as US-led diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war appear to be gaining momentum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv supports the idea of a ceasefire during the Christmas period, particularly to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

Asked about the proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked any temporary halt in fighting to the prospects of a comprehensive settlement.

“The question now is whether we, as President (Donald) Trump says, will reach a deal or not,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow would be unlikely to participate in a ceasefire if Ukraine pursued what Russia sees as short-term measures rather than a durable agreement.

“We want peace. We don't want a truce to give Ukraine a breathing space and prepare for a continuation of the war,” Peskov told reporters.

“We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future. That's what we want,” he said.

Peskov also said Russia has not yet seen the details of proposals on NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine that US and European officials say Washington has offered as part of peace discussions.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy said proposals negotiated with US officials could be finalised within days, after which American envoys would present them to the Kremlin ahead of possible further meetings in the United States next weekend.

Speaking to reporters late Monday, Zelenskiy said a draft peace plan discussed with the US during talks in Berlin earlier in the day was “very workable,” though he cautioned that major issues remain unresolved, particularly the status of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

US-led peace efforts appear to be accelerating, with American officials saying there is consensus among Ukraine and European allies on about 90% of the US-authored plan. US President Donald Trump said: “I think we're closer now than we have been, ever” to a peace settlement.

However, significant obstacles remain. Zelenskiy reiterated that Kyiv will not recognise Moscow’s control over any part of the Donbas, the economically important eastern region comprising Luhansk and Donetsk, which Russia does not fully control.

“The Americans are trying to find a compromise,” Zelenskiy said before visiting the Netherlands on Tuesday. “They are proposing a free economic zone' (in the Donbas). And I want to stress once again: a free economic zone' does not mean under the control of the Russian Federation.”

Territorial issues remain among the most contentious. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded recognition of Russian control over areas seized in four regions, as well as Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Zelenskiy warned that if Putin rejects diplomatic efforts, Ukraine would expect stronger Western pressure on Moscow, including tougher sanctions and additional military support. Kyiv would seek enhanced air defence systems and long-range weapons if diplomacy fails, he said.

Ukraine and the US are preparing up to five documents related to the peace framework, several of them focused on security, Zelenskiy added, expressing optimism about the Berlin talks.

“Overall, there was a demonstration of unity,” Zelenskiy said. “It was truly positive in the sense that it reflected the unity of the US, Europe, and Ukraine.”