Donald Trump claims to have resolved eight wars, eyes Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict next

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he had resolved eight wars during his presidency, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, and said he plans to intervene in the ongoing border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on a peace mission, Trump emphasised that his efforts were driven by humanitarian goals rather than personal recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait until I get back. I’m doing another one because I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also referenced his previous claims of mediating a resolution between India and Pakistan.

“We saved millions of lives, think about India, Pakistan, think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day,” he said.

He added that his efforts were not aimed at the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded for 2024: “I did this not for the Nobel. I did this to save lives.”

Since May 10, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have helped secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following four days of intense cross-border strikes. India has maintained that the agreement resulted from direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both nations, after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Trump’s visit to the Middle East follows a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Trump described this as the “eighth war” he resolved during his presidency.

Meanwhile, clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the weekend left dozens dead, marking the most serious fighting between the neighbors since the Taliban took power in Kabul in 2021. Pakistan reported 23 soldiers killed, while the Taliban said nine of its fighters died. The violence began after Pakistan demanded action against militants operating from Afghanistan, prompting airstrikes and retaliatory attacks on both sides. Attacks were halted on Sunday following appeals from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.