India, Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump announces

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following U.S.-mediated talks, amid a significant escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“The director general of military operations Pakistan called the director general of military operations India at 15.35 pm this afternoon and it was agreed between them both sides will stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea from 1700 hours IST today. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The director generals of both sides will speak again on May 12 at 1200 hours,” announced foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

Ishaq Dar, deputy Prime Minister & Foreign minister of Pakistan said on X, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

In a conversation with Geo News, Ishaq Dar said that war is not the solution to anything. At 4:30 pm, Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire. We said that we are ready for a ceasefire. If India commits any aggression, we will respond.He said that he is grateful to the countries that contributed to the ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts were going on all day, after which a ceasefire was now agreed.He added that we also recognized it yesterday, Pakistan defended itself vigorously, and also responded to India in a dignified manner. Pakistan has always made efforts for peace in the region without compromising on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement comes after weeks of escalating tensions that began with a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 civilians, primarily Hindu Indian tourists. India attributed the attack to Pakistani-backed militants, an allegation Pakistan has denied.

In retaliation, India launched airstrikes targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to a series of cross-border missile and drone exchanges. Pakistan responded with its own military operations, including Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, targeting multiple Indian military installations. The conflict has resulted in over 60 civilian deaths and prompted mass evacuations in affected areas.

Amid the escalating violence, the United States, along with other international actors such as China and the G7 nations, have called for immediate de-escalation and offered to mediate between the two countries. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in regular contact with officials from both India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for direct communication to prevent further miscalculations.

While both India and Pakistan have expressed a conditional willingness to de-escalate, mutual distrust and public pressure have complicated peace efforts. The situation remains fluid, and the international community continues to monitor developments closely.