‘Do not travel to this state’: US issues advisory for Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed multiple lives, the United States has reiterated its "Do not travel" advisory for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, citing persistent threats of terrorist violence.

The US state department has advised its citizens to avoid travel to Jammu and Kashmir, with the exception of the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory, available on the official travel portal travel.state.gov, states:

US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir (usembassy.gov)

“Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC.”

The US government personnel are prohibited from traveling to Jammu and Kashmir.

Now US citizens have been urged to avoid the affected area altogether.

They are advised to closely monitor local media for real-time updates and to remain vigilant at all times.

The advisory also emphasised the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings and maintaining heightened alertness, particularly in locations that are popular among tourists.

The advisory comes amid heightened security measures and a tense atmosphere in the region, as authorities continue to assess the threat landscape following the Pahalgam attack.