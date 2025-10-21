Dhaka airport fire wipes out $1 billion in exports, crippling Bangladesh’s supply chain

The fire at the import section of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s Cargo Village has dealt a severe blow to Bangladesh’s export supply chain ahead of the crucial Christmas season, with losses estimated to exceed $1 billion (Tk12,000 crore).

The blaze, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, gutted vast quantities of goods and raw materials belonging to sectors including garments, pharmaceuticals, electronics, telecom, and small businesses.

According to the Exporters Association of Bangladesh (EAB), items such as garment samples, zippers, buttons, pharmaceutical ingredients, telecom components and cosmetics were destroyed — many essential for production and shipment cycles.

Exporters warned that the timing of the fire could have serious implications.

“Even a week’s delay during the Christmas season causes major losses,” said Faisal Samad, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to the Dhaka Tribune.

The incident follows a series of industrial fires in Ashulia, Mirpur, Chittagong EPZ and Incepta Pharmaceuticals, raising concerns about systemic administrative failures.

EAB president Mohammad Hatem criticised the absence of automatic fire detection systems at such a vital facility.

“Civil Aviation, Customs, and Biman Bangladesh—no one can escape responsibility,” he said.

He also called for a transparent probe to determine whether the fire was accidental or deliberate.

The pharmaceutical sector has also taken a heavy hit. Raw materials worth Tk200 crore from 32 leading firms were destroyed, potentially disrupting the production of medicines worth Tk3,000–5,000 crore, said Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association Secretary General Md Zakir Hossain.

Many temperature-sensitive materials were moved to Chittagong Airport, but their viability remains uncertain. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals managing director Muhammad Halimuzzaman warned that without swift government intervention, the supply chain could collapse.

“We spend the entire year preparing for the winter season. Everything was destroyed—and it wasn’t even insured,” Motijheel-based importer Muhibul Islam told Dhaka Tribune.

Commerce adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said 37 fire units responded within 30 seconds and assured a full investigation, including the possibility of sabotage.

EAB has issued a six-point demand to the government, including speedy insurance settlements, a fund for uninsured victims, and the modernisation of Cargo Village with technology-driven warehouse systems and safer storage for chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The fire adds to mounting economic pressures marked by high interest rates, inflation, and declining investor confidence. Private sector credit growth fell to 6.35 per cent in August 2025, the lowest since 2003.