MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 October 2025

135 Palestinian bodies returned from Israel show signs of torture at Sde Teiman camp: Report

Doctors in Khan Younis say field examinations indicate 'acts of murder, summary executions and systematic torture', including gunshot wounds from point-blank range and crushed limbs consistent with tank tracks

Our Web Desk Published 21.10.25, 04:34 PM
Mourners pray during the funeral of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 20, 2025.

Mourners pray during the funeral of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 20, 2025. REUTERS

At least 135 mutilated bodies of Palestinians returned by Israel to Gaza had been held at the Sde Teiman detention centre, already under investigation for alleged torture and unlawful deaths in custody, Gaza health officials said.

Dr Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s health ministry, and a spokesperson for Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, said each body bag contained a Hebrew document tag indicating the remains had been held at the Sde Teiman military base in Israel’s Negev desert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some tags also showed that DNA tests were carried out at the site, reported The Guardian.

Sde Teiman, used both as a detention facility and a storage site for bodies, has faced allegations of severe mistreatment of Palestinian detainees. A criminal investigation by the Israeli army into the deaths of 36 prisoners at the camp is still ongoing.

Photographs of some of the bodies showed victims blindfolded, hands tied, and in some cases, ropes around their necks.

Doctors in Khan Younis said field examinations indicated “acts of murder, summary executions and systematic torture”, including gunshot wounds from point-blank range and crushed limbs consistent with tank tracks.

Eyad Barhoum, administrative director of Nasser Medical Complex, said the bodies were returned without names, only codes.

Among them was Mahmoud Ismail Shabat, 34, whose family identified him by an old surgical scar. His brother said Shabat’s body bore “clear signs of torture”.

Human rights groups, including Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHR), called the findings “horrifying but not surprising”.

PHR said the evidence confirmed “systematic torture and killings” in Israeli detention facilities, urging an independent international investigation.

A whistleblower cited by The Guardian described prisoners being kept blindfolded, handcuffed, and forced to wear nappies. Some detainees, reportedly taken from Gaza hospitals, had limbs amputated due to infected handcuff wounds.

Palestinian journalist Shadi Abu Seido, released after 20 months in detention, alleged that inmates were stripped, abused, and subjected to psychological torture at Sde Teiman.

An Israeli doctor who reviewed photos of the returned bodies said that visible marks suggested “ischemic changes due to excessive restraints.”

When contacted about the allegations, the Israel Defence Forces said they had referred the matter to the Israel Prison Service for investigation but declined further comment.

The IDF has previously stated that detainees are treated “appropriately and carefully” and that any misconduct is investigated by military police.

According to UN data, at least 75 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

WHO says India must do more to stop toxic cough syrup sales after 24 child deaths

The children died after taking the Coldrif cough medicine made by Sresan Pharma, which tests showed contained the toxin diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Neither Trump nor Putin named exact dates for summit. Can't postpone what was not scheduled

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT