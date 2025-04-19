MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 April 2025

Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen meets man wrongly deported to El Salvador

The senator posted on X an image of himself in El Salvador with Abrego Garcia, dressed in a collared shirt, jeans and a baseball cap, a day after being denied access to the notorious prison for gang members where he has been held

Reuters Published 19.04.25, 05:34 AM
Chris Van Hollen speaks to the media during a visit to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday. (Reuters) 

Chris Van Hollen speaks to the media during a visit to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday. (Reuters) 

Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen met on Thursday with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly deported to El Salvador in a case that has pitted a defiant Trump administration against the courts and fanned the prospect of a constitutional conflict.

The senator posted on X an image of himself in El Salvador with Abrego Garcia, dressed in a collared shirt, jeans and a baseball cap, a day after being denied access to the notorious prison for gang members where he has been held.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I said my main goal of this trip (to El Salvador) was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," the senator wrote in his post, but giving no indication of Abrego Garcia's health or state of mind. "I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love," Van Hollen added. "I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

The US Supreme Court has directed the administration of President Trump to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return after US acknowledged he was deported because of an error.

RELATED TOPICS

Deportation El Salvador United States Senator Chris Van Hollen
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Assaulted by the people I once trusted blindly': Delhi professor cries army attack in J&K

The army ordered an inquiry on Friday after a video purportedly showed Liaqat Ali, assistant professor with IGNOU, bleeding from a cut in his scalp and alleging assault by soldiers
Justice Madan B Lokur.
Quote left Quote right

Attempts are being made to weaken the Right To Information Act in the last 10-15 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT