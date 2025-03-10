Delhi seeks action on vandals for defacing BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California

The Indian government on Sunday urged “stringent action” by local law enforcement authorities against vandals who defaced the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Southern California on Saturday.

The vandals scribbled anti-India and anti-Modi graffiti on some of the walls at the temple complex.

“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

The Congress said: “Such acts of hatred and intolerance are utterly unacceptable and have no place in a civilised society. For generations, the Congress party has upheld the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhav, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, where all faiths are respected, and harmony prevails.”

Demanding swift action, the Congress underscored that places of worship anywhere and everywhere must be protected.

BAPS Public Affairs said: “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand(s) steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

Till Sunday evening, it was unclear who was responsible for the vandalism. But Hindu organisations in the US underlined that the incident had taken place ahead of another Khalistan referendum called by the Sikhs for Justice in California on March 23.

“Another Hindu Temple vandalized — this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA,” the Coalition of Hindus of North America posted on X.

“It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so called ‘Khalistan referendum’ in LA

draws close.”

The organisation listed instances of temples being vandalised or broken into over the past couple of years.

Last September, the BAPS Hindu temple in Sacramento, California, was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti that said “Hindus go back!”, PTI added.

About 10 days earlier, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.