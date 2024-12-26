'Death does not scare me': Lawyer defies threats to defend Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in court

Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer Rabindra Ghosh on Thursday reaffirmed that he would fight for his client in a court in the neighbouring country on January 2 next year, despite numerous challenges, and alleged that efforts were being made to prolong the monk’s imprisonment.

Ghosh, who is currently staying in West Bengal's Barrackpore, for medical treatment, said he has been under "constant pressure" since he took up the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, the veteran lawyer said, “I have been receiving threats, but I am not afraid. I will continue to fight against injustice and serve humanity. Death does not scare me, and no amount of intimidation will deter me.” Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram for a rally.

Denied bail, Das has been sent to jail till January 2, 2025 by a Bangladeshi court.

Ghosh believes that the monk has been framed on false charges because of his efforts to rally the Hindu community.

"Efforts are being made to prolong Das' imprisonment for an indefinite period," he alleged.

Radharamn Das, the vice president and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, personally brought Ghosh to the ISKCON temple in the city on Thursday.

During his stay in Kolkata, Ghosh planned to consult with lawyers from the Calcutta High Court to strategise for the upcoming hearing.

"If my health permits, I will be in court on January 2 to represent Chinmoy Das and ensure that justice prevails," Ghosh said.

The case has been fraught with challenges, including alleged harassment in the courtroom during previous hearings.

However, Ghosh remained resolute in his mission to defend his client.

ISKCON Kolkata's Radharamn Das praised Ghosh for his unwavering determination and condemned the alleged efforts to keep Chinmoy Krishna Das imprisoned for an indefinite period.

"We stand firmly in support of Rabindra Ghosh and Chinmoy Krishna Das in their fight for justice," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.