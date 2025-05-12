Death and despair on Kanchenjunga: French climber dies, Briton rescued after first summit of season

A French climber died and a British mountaineer was rescued from above Camp IV on Mt Kanchenjunga during the first successful summit of the season, according to expedition organisers.

Yogendra Tamang of Peak 15 Adventure confirmed that Margareta Morin from France died at 7,800 metres while attempting to climb the world’s third-highest mountain on May 10.

“The 63-year-old female climber was taken ill while attempting to climb the world's third highest peak on May 10,” Tamang quoted mountain guide Tendi Sherpa as saying from Camp III, reported The Himalayan Times.

Margareta, who attempted her first 8000er without prior experience, couldn't be rescued due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tamang said.

“The French Embassy in Kathmandu and her family were informed about the incident,” Tamang added, according to The Himalayan Times. Discussions with her insurance company were underway to bring her body down from the high camp.

Meanwhile, Sherpa climbers rescued a British national who fell ill above Camp IV while descending from the summit.

“Adrian Michael Hayes, who suffered from severe altitude sickness is being rescued,” Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Expedition Director at Seven Summit Treks, said, reported The Himalayan Times.

Adrian is now at Camp IV as rescuers brought him down last night, he added. “Once weather allows, we will evacuate him from the lower camps,” he said.

Hayes had reached the summit earlier on May 10 before becoming unwell.

According to The Himalayan Times, Sherpas brought him down to Camp IV and were waiting for improved conditions to evacuate him further.

Reports suggest that the summit push began from Camp IV on Friday evening, with the team reaching the peak at 2.15 p.m. the next day. The climb took approximately 20 hours.

Morin was among the 13-member team on the Kanchenjunga expedition this spring season. The group consisted of six foreign climbers and seven Nepali Sherpas. Ten climbers, including Hayes, reached the summit.

The expedition team also included climbers from Kosovo, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Another Sherpa team had moved ahead to prepare the route.

