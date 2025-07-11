DC meet DC: White House's 'Superman Trump' meets Epstein files queries

The White House on Thursday posted an edited image of former President Donald Trump dressed as Superman, stirring a wave of reactions ahead of the US release of director James Gunn’s Superman film.

In a post on X, the official White House account wrote, “The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”

The timing of the image coincides with the July 11 release of Superman, the latest Warner Bros Pictures film and the first title under the new DC Universe produced by DC Studios. The film features Clark Kent in the lead, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

This is the second reboot of the Superman film franchise, based on the original superhero character from DC Comics.

The digitally altered image of “Superman Trump” quickly gained traction online, drawing over 1.2 million views. While some users engaged with humor or support, the post also attracted criticism.

“For more transparency, please reveal who is being paid to make this and their pay rate so we can see how much of taxpayers money was spent making a fake Superman Trump movie poster,” one user commented.

“Never leaving this app no matter how psycho the owner gets,” another user wrote.

Several users brought up the controversy around the Epstein investigation, questioning the image's alignment with values like “truth” and “justice.”

“If he believed in Truth and Justice the Epstein files would be released and the list would be in jail,” one person commented.

Another added, “If you're for Truth and Justice, then where's the Epstein list?”

The resurfacing of these demands coincides with recent updates on the Epstein case.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have clarified that Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a “client list” implicating prominent individuals, according to findings made public by the agencies. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The controversy reignited earlier this year when statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel resurfaced. Bondi, when asked about the so-called client list in February, had said, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”