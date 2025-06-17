Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey plays diplomat as EU chief gifts Trump a ‘playing for peace’ souvenir

Football and diplomacy crossed paths at the G7 Summit in Canada as Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, gifted former US President Donald Trump a signed jersey from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal and Al-Nassr star inscribed a special note on the jersey: “To President Donald J. Trump — Playing for Peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment was captured in a video shared by Trump’s team on Instagram, showing the ex-president receiving the shirt with a smile and echoing the sentiment: “Oh, I like that. Playing for peace.”

Trump arrived in Calgary on June 15 to attend the high-profile summit in Kananaskis, where world leaders are discussing pressing global issues, from climate change to conflicts.

But in this moment of levity, Ronaldo's jersey briefly stole the spotlight.

The Instagram post sparked a flurry of reactions, with users combining humour and hero-worship.

“Cristiano just pulled off international diplomacy better than the UN,” joked one user.

Another wrote, “Only Ronaldo could nutmeg global politics and still look classy doing it.”

One comment read, “Trump’s foreign policy now powered by CR7,” while another added, “Cristiano: not just scoring goals, now scoring peace treaties.”

While some saw the gesture as symbolic, others hailed it as an unlikely but charming blend of sport and statesmanship.

The footballing icon, known for his global appeal and fan following that transcends borders, seems to have added ‘unofficial diplomat’ to his resume — albeit with his boots off.