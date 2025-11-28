'Complete darkness is not part of any security protocol': Imran Khan's son calls for global intervention amid ex-PM's death speculation

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan has called on international human rights groups and democratic voices to intervene and help secure his father's release.

He also demanded immediate proof of his life.

"I appeal to the international community, international human rights organizations, and every democratic voice to intervene immediately. Demand confirmation of his life, ensure access in accordance with court orders, end this inhumane isolation, and demand the release of Pakistan's most popular political leader, who has been imprisoned solely for political reasons," Kasim wrote on X Thursday.

Kasim claimed that the 73-year-old has been held in "solitary confinement" for weeks with no access to family members or confirmation of his condition.

In the post, Kasim Khan said his father has been detained for 845 days, and for the last six weeks has been kept in solitary confinement “in a death cell,” with authorities refusing all visits despite court orders.

According to him, Khan’s sisters have been repeatedly denied access, while his sons have had “no contact” and “no proof of life”.

"Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he said on Thursday.

Kasim further wrote that the blackout was “a deliberate attempt to hide his condition” and warned that the government and “its handlers” would be held responsible.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, accused Pakistani authorities of keeping the former prime minister in harsh prison conditions and cutting off all family contact, claiming that “no one knows what’s happening inside the jail.”

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is in "completely good health inside Adiala Jail", the jail authorities said on Thursday, rejecting rumours on social media about his medical condition.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan’s health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement.

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Several social media accounts on X have shared unverified claims of Imran Khan's death. The trend ‘Where is Imran Khan?’ was also trending on X on Thursday morning.

There is no truth to the rumours being circulated on social media about his medical condition, the statement said.

The Adiala Jail administration further clarified that reports about shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail are entirely baseless.

Imran Khan’s three sisters have also staged sit-ins outside the Adiala jail.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that the current government and the interior ministry clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

“A formal and transparent statement should be issued on behalf of the state regarding the health, security and current status of Imran,” the party demanded.

It further called on the state to investigate those responsible for spreading rumours of a sensitive nature and demanded that the facts be presented before the nation.