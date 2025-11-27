‘They would never dare’: Sister Aleema warns of intolerable consequences if Imran Khan is harmed

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Thursday said authorities “would never dare to even touch a hair on his head” given the public anger in Pakistan.

She warned that the consequences of harming Khan would be intolerable for those responsible.

“I don't think anyone will be ready for what happens next, if they even touch him”, she said to CNN News 18.

She dismissed rumours about his health and asserted that he remains “completely fine”.

Aleema claimed that Khan has been kept in isolation for at least six weeks and said the justice system has “collapsed” with judges stripped of autonomy following the passage of the 26th and 27th amendments.

She called the 27th amendment “person specific” and alleged that a select few have granted themselves complete immunity from the law.

Addressing the rumours around Khan’s wellbeing, Aleema said that when her sister met him three or four weeks ago he was in “excellent health” and had no ailments.

Earlier on Thursday, a close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Salman Ahmed, has alleged that Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army chief, is targeting the jailed leader and preventing his family from meeting him inside Adiala Jail, where he has been held since August 2023.

The claim comes a day after unverified rumours on social media suggested that Khan had died in custody.

Sources close to the cricketer-turned-politician dismissed those rumours. Ahmed told CNN News18 on Thursday that it has been more than three weeks since anyone has seen or heard from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

“His children cannot speak to him, his party members cannot speak or meet him. We demand an urgent meeting to be set up with Imran Khan,” he said.

Ahmed blamed Munir for the turmoil.

“Asim Munir is behind everything. Khan’s sisters and family are not allowed to meet him. Best is to allow the family to meet Khan if they think PTI is doing propaganda,” he said.

Jail authorities have countered the speculation by stating that the former prime minister is “fine and fit”. They dismissed the rumours circulating online and stressed that Khan is under proper care with no incident threatening his safety.

A letter accessed by CNN News18 attempted to reassure the public about his health and wellbeing in light of the unverified claims.

In response to the continuing uncertainty, the PTI demanded urgent access for party leaders and Khan’s family members. The party submitted an official list of representatives to the jail superintendent and called on the government to facilitate meetings without delay.

“A transparent and official statement should be issued at the official level regarding the health, safety, and current status of Chairman Imran Khan. Those responsible for spreading these dangerous and sensitive rumours must be investigated, and the facts presented to the nation,” the PTI said in a statement.

The party added that the public would not tolerate any ambiguity about Khan’s wellbeing and reiterated that the government is responsible for ensuring his security, constitutional rights and basic human rights. The PTI said it would pursue all legal and political steps necessary to dispel misinformation and reveal the truth.

The latest round of rumours began circulating after Khan’s sisters alleged that they had been denied access to him.

The claims intensified when an account on X named Afghanistan Times claimed that the 72 year old had been “mysteriously killed” and his “body has been moved out of the prison”.

This is not the first instance of fake reports about Khan’s death spreading online. In May, a document supposedly issued by Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs went viral, claiming Khan had died in judicial custody and that an investigation was underway.

Pakistan’s ministry of information and broadcasting later labelled the document “fake” and urged citizens to ignore such misleading and irresponsible content.

Last week, Imran Khan’s sisters and PTI members staged a protest after authorities refused to allow family visits to the former prime minister, a restriction that has reportedly remained in place for more than a month.

The sisters demanded an impartial investigation and alleged that police subjected them to a brutal assault and dragged them through the streets during their demonstration outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

On Thursday, Khan’s sister Aleema and the PTI supporters ended their sit-in near Adiala Jail following negotiations with the police. Authorities said they assured Aleema Khan and PTI cadre that meetings with the former prime minister would be arranged at the earliest.

Imran Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022 and is currently serving a 14 year sentence handed down in January 2025 in a corruption case.