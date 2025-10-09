Classical rendition of Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh’s ‘Sapphire’ steals the spotlight at Modi–Starmer meet

Music met diplomacy on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer attended a classical Indian rendition of Sapphire, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s global hit.

The performance, blending sitar, tabla and other Indian instruments, infused the global hit with a classical Indian touch.

The rendition left both leaders smiling, offering a lighter cultural interlude amid wide-ranging discussions on trade, defence, security and critical technology.

Prime Minister Modi later shared a video of the performance on X, calling it “a great example of India-UK cultural partnership.”

He wrote, “Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!”

Sapphire, released in June 2025 as the third single from Sheeran’s eighth studio album Play, features a cross-cultural collaboration between the British popstar and Indian playback singer Arijit Singh.

The song merges Sheeran’s Western pop style with Indian and Punjabi influences, symbolising artistic partnership across continents.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran had visited Jiaganj-Azimganj in West Bengal during his Mathematics tour of India.

Hosted by Arijit Singh in his hometown, Sheeran spent about 24 hours exploring the twin towns on the banks of the Bhagirathi River.

The duo was seen taking a scooter ride through local streets and enjoying an hour-long boat ride on the river.

During Starmer’s first visit to India after assuming office, the two nations also advanced their strategic and economic cooperation.

Both Prime Ministers signed agreements furthering the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) and finalised a £350 million contract for the U.K. to supply missiles to India.

On Wednesday, UK PM Starmer announced a deal with Bollywood and said, “The UK and India stand side-by-side as global leaders in tech and innovation. We are announcing a deal to make Bollywood films in the UK after a fantastic visit to the studio yesterday and with deepening our cooperation in education.”

While the day’s agenda focused on strengthening bilateral ties, it was the soulful reinterpretation of Sapphire that added a melodic note to diplomacy, celebrating the growing cultural harmony between India and the United Kingdom.