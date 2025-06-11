China's JL MAG gets export licences for rare earth magnets to US, EU, Southeast Asia

Chinese rare earths magnet producer JL MAG Rare-Earth said on Wednesday it had obtained export licences for rare earths products including magnets, motor rotors and components to regions including the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company applied for licences after China added several rare earths minerals and associated magnets to an export control list in April, and the applications are being approved "in succession", the company said in a post on the official investor relations platform for the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The company did not say when the licences were approved. However, it announced the news shortly after U.S. and Chinese officials reached a deal in London that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said would "resolve" the rare earths restrictions.

JL MAG Rare-Earth's shares were up 7.9% in late afternoon trading.

Fellow rare earths magnet producer Innuovo Technology said on Friday it had received a small number of export licences, without saying where the customers were based.

China has already offered to speed up approvals for some European companies as thousands of applications pile up for review in the small Ministry of Commerce department tasked with managing the export regime.

Beijing's rare earths export curbs have upended supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.