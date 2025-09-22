China to launch first Arctic container route to Europe, slashing journey to 18 days

Chinese-controlled container line Sea Legend will launch the first direct China-Europe route via the Arctic this week, the Global Times reported on Monday, in a move set to almost halve express shipping times between the two locations.

Sea Legend will send its first ship via the North Sea Route (NSR) on September 24, the state-run newspaper reported, citing a statement from the Ningbo Zhoushan Port. The journey is expected to take about 18 days, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goods from China have long travelled to Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, taking at least 40 days, but the loss of Arctic sea ice driven by global warming has made the NSR increasingly accessible.

Over the past four decades, the Arctic has warmed about four times faster than the global average, resulting in a dramatic reduction in sea ice and creating seasonal windows for commercial shipping.

Container ship Istanbul Bridge will leave Ningbo Zhoushan on Wednesday and is expected to arrive in Felixstowe, Britain's largest container port, on October 10, the Global Times said.

The shorter journey is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 50%, it added, citing the port.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While shorter voyages can reduce fuel use and lower voyage-level CO₂ emissions, climate experts warn increased traffic in the Arctic increases environmental risks and disturbances to marine mammals. It can also pose heightened safety challenges due to extreme weather and limited supporting infrastructure.

The previous fastest route for China-Europe express shipping was 26 days from Ningbo Zhoushan to Wilhelmshaven in Germany, the paper said, citing the port. The route began operations last year.