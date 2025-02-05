China tariff strikeback: Beijing retaliates against Donald Trump’s new trade measures

Beijing responded swiftly on Tuesday to the tariffs President Donald Trump had promised, announcing a fusillade of countermeasures targeting American companies and imports of critical products.

Trump’s 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese products went into effect at 12.01am on Tuesday, the result of an executive order issued over the weekend aimed at pressuring Beijing to crack down on fentanyl shipments into the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese government came back with a series of retaliatory steps, including additional tariffs on liquefied natural gas, coal, farm machinery and other products from the US. It also said it had implemented restrictions on the export of certain critical minerals, many of which are used in the production of high-tech products.

In addition, Chinese market regulators said they had launched an antimonopoly investigation into Google. Google is blocked from China’s Internet, but the move may disrupt the company’s dealings with Chinese companies.

The US tariffs, which Trump said on Monday were an “opening salvo”, come on top of levies that the President imposed during his first term.

Many Chinese products already faced a 10 or 25 per cent tariff, and the move adds a 10 per cent tariff to more than $400 billion of goods that Americans purchase from China each year.

Trump had been planning to hit America’s three largest trading partners, Canada, Mexico and China, with tariffs of varying degrees. But after days of frantic negotiations, Trump agreed to pause the tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the Canadian and Mexican governments promised to step up their oversight of fentanyl and the border.

On Monday, Trump said he planned to speak with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping within the next 24 hours, but it was not clear exactly when the phone call would take place. Before there was any word of a call, the Chinese authorities rolled out the measures aimed at punishing American companies.

China’s counterpunches suggested an effort to hurt American businesses and send a warning to the Trump administration, while holding in reserve measures that could do even more serious damage to trade between the world’s two biggest economies. But the measures announced by Beijing, particularly the tariffs and export controls, could take time for Chinese officials to revoke, even if Trump were to signal a willingness to compromise.

“As far as I can see so far, it’s a relatively limited response, affecting no more than 30 per cent of US exports to China,” said Bert Hofman, a former World Bank official and now an adjunct professor at the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore. “They’re probably trying to keep their powder dry, because this could still be only the first step from the Trump administration.”

The Trump administration’s tariffs “seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral training system, damage the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the US, and disrupt the stability of global industry supply chains”, China’s ministry of commerce said in a statement.

The commerce ministry and China’s customs agency announced new restrictions on exports of tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum and other metals important for industry and new technologies, citing “national security and interests”. China’s measures included an additional 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural equipment, larger cars and pickup trucks, as well as an additional 15 per cent tariff on coal and natural gas, the Chinese tax authorities announced.

China also said it had added two American companies to its “unreliable entities” list. One of the companies, PVH — the American retailer that owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands — had already been placed under investigation by Chinese regulators in September. China said PVH had taken “discriminatory measures” against goods from the Xinjiang region in China’s far west.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement of the antitrust investigation.

While Google dominates the world in digital advertising and Internet search, restrictions in China mean it cannot operate its search engine, its YouTube video platform or its app store, Google Play, in the country. Still, its operating system, Android, is used by some Chinese phone makers, including Xiaomi, Lenovo and Vivo. Regulators around the world, including ones in the US, Canada, Europe and South Korea, have probed Google on antitrust grounds or brought related cases.

Besides imposing his new tariffs, Trump’s executive order, signed on Saturday, ended a popular workaround that many Chinese companies had used to send goods to the US without paying the tariffs that the President imposed in 2018. The provision, known as de minimis, allowed popular e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu to send billions of dollars of products from Chinese factories directly to American consumers without tariffs.

The deals that Trump made with Canada and Mexico on Monday brought the US back from the brink of a potentially devastating trade war with two of its closest allies. But it did not preclude the threat of similar conflicts happening later.

On Monday, Trump made clear that he would deploy tariffs liberally to get other governments to give him what he wants.

Trump has accused China of failing to do enough to stop the export of fentanyl and the chemicals that are used to make it. In the executive order he issued on Saturday, Trump said that shipments of synthetic opioids had ravaged US communities, put a severe strain on the healthcare system and were the leading cause of death for people aged 18 to 45 in the US.

It’s not clear what steps the Chinese government has recently taken, if any, to restrict the fentanyl trade, beyond its previous law enforcement collaboration with the US. Trump discussed fentanyl with Xi in a phone call during his first week in office.

During Trump’s first term, China introduced a ban on fentanyl and began working with the US to catch traffickers, under pressure from Trump. And in 2023, Xi and then-President Joe Biden agreed to a series of bilateral talks on narcotics after they met in Woodside, California.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington had said that China firmly opposed tariffs and that any differences or frictions should be resolved through dialogue. “There is no winner in a trade war or tariff war, which serves the interests of neither side nor the world,” the spokesman said.

Trump waged an intense trade war with China during his first term, after initiating a trade case that found that the country had unfairly infringed on US intellectual property. He ratcheted up tariffs on China and ultimately applied tariffs to about 60 per cent of the country’s exports to the US.

Now Trump, in office for two weeks, has initiated a new exchange with China.

“This is likely only the beginning of a long process for the two countries to negotiate,” Zhiwei Zhang, the president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, an investment firm in Hong Kong, said in written comments. “There is hope to de-escalate in this process, though the road ahead may be bumpy.”

New York Times News Service