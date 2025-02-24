Xi Jinping affirms 'no limits' partnership with Vladimir Putin in call on Ukraine war anniversary

China's President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his "no limits" partnership in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, China's state media reported, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders held the talks as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a quick deal to end the Ukraine war, raising the prospect that Washington could draw a wedge between Xi and Putin and focus on competing with the world's second largest economy.

The call appeared aimed at dispelling any such prospects - the two leaders underscored the durability and the "long-term" nature of their alliance, with its own "internal dynamics" that would not be impacted by any "third party".

"China-Russia relations have strong internal driving force and unique strategic value, and are not aimed at, nor are they influenced by, any third party," said Xi, according to the official readout published by state media.

"The development strategies and foreign policies of China and Russia are long-term," said Xi

Trump has alarmed Washington's European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of talks with Russia last week and blaming Ukraine for Russia's 2022 invasion.

This was the second call both leaders have held this year, after they discussed how to build ties with Trump in January.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership, days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Xi has met Putin over 40 times in the past decade and Putin in recent months described China as an "ally".

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the war, straining its ties with Europe and the U.S. as a result.