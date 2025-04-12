ChatGPT gets new memory upgrade, it can now remember you

If you’ve ever wished your digital assistant could remember things like your name, your favourite writing style, or you can’t stand bullet points — ChatGPT now can.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced an upgrade to ChatGPT’s memory feature, making the chatbot far more powerful: a personalised AI that remembers all your past conversations.

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has dabbled in memory. A basic version has been around since 2024, allowing users to ask the chatbot to remember specific details. But until now, the feature had limitations: patchy context context, memories could clash, and the AI couldn’t recall full conversations across time.

The updated memory system can now reference “all” your past chats and weave them into new conversations, making the experience smoother, smarter and intuitive. Altman calls it a “surprisingly great feature”, hinting at a broader ambition: AI that doesn’t just assist, but evolves with you.

For writers, that could mean an AI that knows your voice and preferences and helps you draft faster. For students, it might be a tutor who remembers what you’ve already learned. For professionals, a project partner who doesn’t forget the brief. The more you use it, the more it learns — and the better it becomes at helping you.

You don’t need to ask it to remember things anymore. ChatGPT will “notice” your preferences and build a profile. So if you ask for British spellings, or avoid emojis in copy, it will start adapting without reminders.

The new memory feature is exclusive to ChatGPT Pro users — those on the $200/month plan — with a rollout to $20/month Plus subscribers expected soon.

There’s no timeline yet for free-tier users, and those in the UK, EEA, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are out of the loop for now.

For the user on a free account, this personalised version of ChatGPT is still just out of reach.

While the idea of a chatbot that remembers everything might set off some alarm bells, OpenAI has baked in controls. You can turn memory off entirely, or use “temporary chats” that don’t feed into the system.

There's also a “Manage Memory” section under settings, where you can see what’s been saved, and delete it.

“If you want to change what ChatGPT knows about you, simply ask,” the company said.