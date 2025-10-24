‘Canada cheated and got caught’: Trump accuses Ottawa of misusing ad to influence US Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of “cheating and getting caught,” claiming it misrepresented former President Reagan’s views on tariffs and used a misleading advertisement to sway the US Supreme Court on his global tariff policies.

“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400 per cent. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the US any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" he added.

He reiterated that the advertisement, which aired during an American League Championship Series game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, with an estimated 9 million people watching, was an attempt to interfere with court decisions.

Trump said the $75 million advertisement aimed to mislead Americans and foreign observers, adding, “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Trump has repeatedly defended his global sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos, claiming they have strengthened the US economy and national security.

“THE UNITED STATES IS WEALTHY, POWERFUL, AND NATIONALLY SECURE AGAIN, ALL BECAUSE OF TARIFFS! THE STOCK MARKET IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE BECAUSE OF TARIFFS!” he said in subsequent posts.

The advertisement in question, posted online by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, used audio from a 1987 speech by Reagan in which the former president criticised tariffs, saying they hurt “every American worker and consumer” and could trigger “fierce trade wars.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation clarified that the advertisement misrepresented the full context of Reagan’s remarks and that Ontario had not sought or received permission to edit or broadcast the speech.

The foundation said it is reviewing legal options and provided a link to the unedited version of Reagan’s address.

Trump’s decision to terminate trade negotiations comes amid mounting tensions between the two countries over tariffs.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Trump at the White House seeking relief from US tariffs, which have caused job losses and economic strain, particularly in Canada’s auto sector in Ontario.

Carney also stated that Canada aims to double exports to countries outside the United States due to the impact of these tariffs.

The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on November 5 regarding the legality of Trump’s tariffs, with lower courts previously ruling that he cannot unilaterally impose such broad tariffs under emergency powers.

Trump maintains that regulating imports, including through tariffs, falls within his authority.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the advertisement, saying, “Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.”

A disclaimer under the advertisement notes that it was not approved or sponsored by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library or Foundation.

Trump’s announcement marks another setback in US-Canada relations, which have been strained for months.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the United States, with nearly $3.6 billion worth of goods and services crossing the border daily.

The president’s tariffs and retaliatory Canadian measures have already reshaped trade patterns, with some automakers relocating production lines from Ontario to the US.