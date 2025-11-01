MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologises to Donald Trump over controversial anti-tariff advertisement

The ad, uses a snippet of Republican icon and former President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster

Reuters Published 01.11.25, 12:34 PM
Mark Carney

Mark Carney Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that he had apologised to President Donald Trump over a political advertisement targeting Americans that had drawn the ire of the US leader.

The ad, commissioned by Doug Ford, Ontario's outspoken Conservative premier who is sometimes compared to Trump, uses a snippet of Republican icon and former President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.

In response, Trump announced that he was increasing tariffs on goods from Canada, and Washington has also halted trade talks with Canada.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Canada Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Major US airports hit by air traffic controller shortages as govt shutdown enters 31st day

One of the worst-hit regions is New York, where 80 per cent of air traffic controllers were out
A photograph of a tribe from Singhbhum from 1897
Quote left Quote right

A punitive State, coupled with a tardy judicial system, has kept Umar in prison for over 5 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT