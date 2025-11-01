Canadian PM Mark Carney apologises to Donald Trump over controversial anti-tariff advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that he had apologised to President Donald Trump over a political advertisement targeting Americans that had drawn the ire of the US leader.

The ad, commissioned by Doug Ford, Ontario's outspoken Conservative premier who is sometimes compared to Trump, uses a snippet of Republican icon and former President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.

In response, Trump announced that he was increasing tariffs on goods from Canada, and Washington has also halted trade talks with Canada.