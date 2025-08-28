Canada appoints veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter as new high commissioner to India

Canada announced on Thursday it had appointed a new high commissioner, or ambassador, to India in the latest sign of improving ties between the two trading partners.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter would take up the post, which had been vacant since the previous incumbent left last year.

Relations turned chilly in 2023, when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. India denied the charge.