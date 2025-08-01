MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 01 August 2025

Cambodia, given 19% tariff, to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ceasefire with Thailand

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol also expressed appreciation for being assigned a 19 per cent tariff rate, down from an earlier proposed 49 per cent, by Washington and promised zero tariffs on American imports

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 01.08.25, 05:49 PM
US President Donald Trump points a finger as he delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2025.

US President Donald Trump points a finger as he delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2025. Reuters

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol said on Friday his country will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The announcement follows Trump’s intervention in halting a recent border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by Reuters via text message to confirm Cambodia's plan, Chanthol responded, “Yes.”

He also expressed appreciation for being assigned a 19 per cent tariff rate, down from an earlier proposed 49 per cent, by Washington and promised zero tariffs on American imports.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Leavitt cited Trump’s efforts to end multiple conflicts around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan.

It was Pakistan that had first said it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Also Read

Since May 10, when Trump posted on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated the claim on several occasions.

According to him, the US played a central role in bringing both nuclear-armed neighbours to the table.

RELATED TOPICS

Tariffs Ceasefire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Parliament or fortress?': Opp slams CISF presence in Rajya Sabha, calls it unprecedented

INDIA bloc calls CISF entry into the well of the House a threat to democracy; MPs demand answers from RS
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Trump's tariff order provides relaxation for goods loaded on ship for sailing to US by Aug 7

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT