Cambodia, given 19% tariff, to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ceasefire with Thailand

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol said on Friday his country will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The announcement follows Trump’s intervention in halting a recent border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

Asked by Reuters via text message to confirm Cambodia's plan, Chanthol responded, “Yes.”

He also expressed appreciation for being assigned a 19 per cent tariff rate, down from an earlier proposed 49 per cent, by Washington and promised zero tariffs on American imports.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Leavitt cited Trump’s efforts to end multiple conflicts around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan.

It was Pakistan that had first said it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Since May 10, when Trump posted on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated the claim on several occasions.

According to him, the US played a central role in bringing both nuclear-armed neighbours to the table.