BRICS condemns Pahalgam terror attack, endorses India’s ‘zero‑tolerance’ approach on terrorism

The BRICS grouping on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms and echoed India's position for adopting a "zero tolerance" approach towards terrorism and shunning double standards in countering the menace.

The top leaders of BRICS nations articulated their firm approach in combating terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists, on the first day of the grouping's two-day summit in this seaside Brazilian city.

The BRICS leaders unveiled the "Rio de Janeiro Declaration" that featured the bloc's position on a number of pressing global challenges, including the threat of terrorism, the situation in West Asia, and issues relating to trade and tariff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Indian delegation at the summit.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22," the leaders said in the declaration.

The BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and providing safe havens to terrorists.

"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," the BRICS declaration said.

"We emphasise the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law," it said.

The BRICS resolved to further deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

The leaders of the grouping also voiced serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, seen as an oblique reference to Washington's policy on tariffs.

The BRICS also expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of "polarisation and fragmentation" in the international order.

“We reiterate our grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian territory,” it said.

