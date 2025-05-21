Bilawal, who leads Pakistan’s charge against India’s global campaign, warns of nuclear conflict

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whom Pakistan has selected to lead a diplomatic delegation to counter India’s multi-country outreach, said on Wednesday that a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan would have devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond.

Bilawal made these remarks after he received an initial briefing at the foreign ministry before leading the diplomatic delegations to brief foreign leaders against India, DAWN reported on Wednesday.

Hours after India had announced its own seven-member delegation for a global diplomatic outreach, Pakistan Prime Minister named Bilawal to head its counter-effort.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal posted on X.

The Pakistani delegation, as reported by DAWN, comprises Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On Wednesday, Bilawal stated that the delegation has received initial briefings on a range of issues including the ceasefire, Kashmir, terrorism, and what Pakistan terms as the “attack” on the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism,” Bilawal said, while also asserting that incidents of terrorism have brought India and Pakistan perilously close to nuclear conflict in the past.

He emphasised the need for dialogue and the resolution of three key issues — Kashmir, terrorism and water — as prerequisites for sustainable peace in the region.

He added that the mission will inform foreign governments and citizens that any conflict between two nuclear states would have far-reaching consequences.

Bilawal maintained that Pakistan desires peace in the region, contingent upon addressing these longstanding flashpoints.

After India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, Bilawal addressed protesters in Pakistan and said “tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood.”

He mellowed down on his remarks in May and said “If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.”