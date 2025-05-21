MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Bilawal, who leads Pakistan’s charge against India’s global campaign, warns of nuclear conflict

Hours after India had announced its own seven-member delegation for a global diplomatic outreach, Pakistan Prime Minister named Bilawal to head its counter-effort

Our Web Desk Published 21.05.25, 08:23 PM
Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto File picture

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whom Pakistan has selected to lead a diplomatic delegation to counter India’s multi-country outreach, said on Wednesday that a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan would have devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond.

Bilawal made these remarks after he received an initial briefing at the foreign ministry before leading the diplomatic delegations to brief foreign leaders against India, DAWN reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after India had announced its own seven-member delegation for a global diplomatic outreach, Pakistan Prime Minister named Bilawal to head its counter-effort.

Also Read

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal posted on X.

The Pakistani delegation, as reported by DAWN, comprises Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On Wednesday, Bilawal stated that the delegation has received initial briefings on a range of issues including the ceasefire, Kashmir, terrorism, and what Pakistan terms as the “attack” on the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism,” Bilawal said, while also asserting that incidents of terrorism have brought India and Pakistan perilously close to nuclear conflict in the past.

He emphasised the need for dialogue and the resolution of three key issues — Kashmir, terrorism and water — as prerequisites for sustainable peace in the region.

He added that the mission will inform foreign governments and citizens that any conflict between two nuclear states would have far-reaching consequences.

Bilawal maintained that Pakistan desires peace in the region, contingent upon addressing these longstanding flashpoints.

After India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, Bilawal addressed protesters in Pakistan and said “tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood.”

He mellowed down on his remarks in May and said “If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.”

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Nuclear War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo pilot reports emergency after Srinagar-bound aircraft hits turbulence

All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and flight is declared AOG by Airline, says an official
Banu Mushtaq, author of 'Heart Lamp' left, and Deepa Bhasthi pose for photographers upon arrival for the International Booker Prize, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Together we create a world where every voice is heard, every story matters and every person belongs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT