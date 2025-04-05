Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israel bid to negotiate deal to remove US tariffs, officials say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday to discuss recently announced tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, four Israeli officials and a White House official said on Saturday.

The impromptu in-person visit could mark the first by a foreign leader to meet with Trump and try to negotiate a deal to remove tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu's office has not confirmed the visit, that would also include discussions on Turkey's growing influence in neighbouring Syria, Iran and Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, one of the officials said.

The visit was first reported by Axios.

The surprise invite by Trump came in a phone call on Thursday with Netanyahu, who is presently on a visit to Hungary, when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to the Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of a sweeping new tariff policy announced by Trump, unspecified Israeli goods exports to the United States face a 17% tariff. The U.S. is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.

An Israeli finance ministry official said on Thursday that Trump's latest tariff announcement could impact Israel's exports of machinery and medical equipment.

Israel had already moved to cancel its remaining tariffs on U.S. imports on Tuesday. The two countries signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago and about 98% of goods from the U.S. are now tax-free.