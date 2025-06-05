Aviation watchdog cracks whip on Turkish Airlines over safety lapses at Indian airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has pulled up Turkish Airlines after a series of surprise inspections across four Indian airports revealed multiple lapses in safety, maintenance and compliance protocols.

Between May 29 and June 2, India’s aviation watchdog carried out Safety Oversight and Ramp (SOFA/RAMP) inspections of the airline’s passenger and cargo flights at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The inspections, conducted under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO), were aimed at evaluating the carrier’s adherence to both international and Indian aviation safety regulations.

The findings have raised serious concerns.

At Bengaluru airport, the designated marshaller responsible for guiding aircraft on the tarmac lacked authorisation and a valid competency card.

DGCA officials noted that this fundamental lapse posed serious safety risks during aircraft movement on the ground.

In another major violation, Turkish Airlines’ engineering protocol came under scrutiny when an aircraft landed without a certified Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) present.

A technician, instead, handled the arrival procedure which is perceived as a clear deviation from standard safety norms.

M/s Airworks, the authorised engineering provider, was not represented by certified personnel during the procedure.

The watchdog also flagged improper handling of dangerous goods. A document that lists the items carried on a transport vehicle did not include the mandatory DGCA permission required for transporting explosives through Indian airspace.

The missing paperwork and lack of proper declarations raise red flags about compliance with hazardous material carriage standards.

Further, the airline was found operating without a formal Service Level Agreement (SLA) with its ground handling agents at Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Globe Ground India, which was providing ground services at these locations, had taken over operations without official handover from the previous handler, Celebi. Crucial ground equipment such as trolleys, step ladders and power units, lacked accountability and monitoring.

The DGCA has directed Turkish Airlines to rectify the lapses with immediate effect and ensure full compliance with ICAO standards and Indian regulations. The regulator has also warned that further inspections will be carried out to assess continued compliance.

Aviation sources say the regulator’s tough stance is part of an intensified scrutiny of foreign carriers operating in Indian airspace.

The development comes amid growing geopolitical unease, following Turkey’s vocal backing of Pakistan during India’s recent military campaign against cross-border terror infrastructure, Operation Sindoor.

Though the DGCA did not comment on any political backdrop, Turkish Airlines’ non-compliance has sparked questions on whether diplomatic tensions are prompting a tighter regulatory gaze.