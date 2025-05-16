MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Author Salman Rushdie's attacker sentenced to 25 years for 2022 stabbing

A jury found Hadi Matar, 27, guilty of attempted murder and assault in February

AP Published 16.05.25, 08:35 PM
Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie File picture

The man convicted of stabbing Salman Rushdie on a New York lecture stage in 2022, leaving the prizewinning author blind in one eye, was sentenced Friday to serve 25 years in prison.

A jury found Hadi Matar, 27, guilty of attempted murder and assault in February.

Rushdie did not return to the western New York courtroom for his assailant's sentencing but submitted a victim impact statement.

During the trial, the 77-year-old author was the key witness, describing how he believed he was dying when a masked attacker plunged a knife into his head and body more than a dozen times as he was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution to speak about writer safety.

Before being sentenced, Matar stood and made a statement about freedom of speech in which he called Rushdie a hypocrite.

Matar received the maximum 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of Rushdie and seven years for wounding a man who was on stage with him. The sentences must run concurrently because both victims were injured in the same event, District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

