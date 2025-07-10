MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 crew set to return to earth on July 14

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25

PTI Published 10.07.25, 11:50 PM
Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla File picture

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.

“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25 and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

