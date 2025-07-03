As Trump hikes defence budget study shows military cuts could save energy equal to Delaware’s annual use

A new study has found that sustained budget cuts in the United States military could yield annual energy savings comparable to the total yearly energy consumption of the US state of Delaware or Slovenia.

The research, led by Ryan Thombs of Penn State University and published in the journal PLOS Climate recently, also said that the US military is the largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases in the world.

The study explores how reductions in military spending could decrease the Department of Defense’s (DOD) energy consumption, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The research said that the DOD’s extensive operations, ranging from maintaining military bases and conducting training drills to engaging in research and development and transporting personnel, equipment and weapons across the globe, require vast amounts of energy and contribute to carbon emissions.

Thombs and colleagues conducted a statistical review of available data on US military expenditures and DOD energy consumption from 1975 to 2022.

Their findings reveal that reductions in US military spending are associated with decreases in energy usage.

The researchers argue that even modest cuts in military spending could result in meaningful reductions in fossil fuel consumption, thereby aiding efforts to mitigate climate change.

US’ military spending has recently increased aligning with President Donald Trump’s policy priorities, which seeks to strengthen national defence and immigration enforcement.

The White House on May 2 unveiled a budget blueprint that proposed significant increases in defense and homeland security spending, while imposing deep cuts on education, foreign aid, environmental protection, public health, and assistance programs.

Defence spending would see a 13 per cent jump, reaching $1 trillion. In addition, the plan includes what the administration calls a “historic” $175 billion investment to “fully secure the border,” according to a letter from the Office of Management and Budget to Sen. Susan Collins, chair of the Appropriations Committee, which was obtained by CNN.

The United States has spent at least $22.76 billion on Israel’s military operations and related American activities in the region since October 7, 2023, according to a report by the Watson School of International and Public Affairs.

This marked the highest level of US military aid to Israel in any single year since such assistance began in 1959.