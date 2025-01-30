MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, 18 bodies recovered from river

Three soldiers were on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision, official says

Our Web Desk Published 30.01.25, 9:52 AM

Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. January 29, 2025.

Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. January 29, 2025.Credit: Reuters

Last update 30.01.25 11:44 AM

18 bodies recovered from Potomac river

  • 18 bodies recovered from Potomac river following plane crash, reports CBS news: Reuters
  • The plane is in pieces in the water and the helicopter is in the water nearby: CNN
  • Washington DC's Reagan National Airport has stopped all take-offs and landings

Emergency alert is displayed on screens at Ronald Reagan National Airport, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, U.S. January 30, 2025. (Reuters/Ken Cedeno)

  • Washington Reagan airport fire chief Bonnett: Active operation that will last many hours after plane crash
  • American Air Line Pilots Association: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic accident at DCA tonight. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and ALPA’s accident investigation team is responding to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation."
Last update 30.01.25 10:25 AM

Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet was on training flight

Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.


Last update 30.01.25 9:51 AM

At least two bodies pulled from river after Washington plane crash

At least two bodies have been recovered following a collision between a helicopter and a plane near Washington's Ronald Reagan International Airport, NBC affiliate WBAL reported: Reuters

Last update 30.01.25 9:51 AM

60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet

60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP citing American Airlines.

Last update 30.01.25 9:50 AM

Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport

Donald Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport, reports AP.

Last update 30.01.25 10:58 AM

Three soldiers on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter. Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight, said Heather Chairez, a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. All the officials were citing initial information, which can change, reports Reuters.

Last update 30.01.25 9:49 AM

US Senator Cruz says there are fatalities from Washington plane crash

US Senator Ted Cruz said there were fatalities after a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, reports Reuters. In a statement on X, Cruz said: " While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities." Cruz did not provide details or give the source of his information.

Last update 30.01.25 9:49 AM

American Airlines aware of reports of 'incident' near Reagan Airport

American Airlines said it was aware of reports of an incident near the Reagan National Airport. "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available," American Airlines said on X.

Last update 30.01.25 9:48 AM

Small airplane down in Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport

A small aircraft is down in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and fireboats were on the scene, the Washington fire department said. The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.

