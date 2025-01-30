Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, 18 bodies recovered from river

Key Events

18 bodies recovered from Potomac river 18 bodies recovered from Potomac river following plane crash, reports CBS news: Reuters The plane is in pieces in the water and the helicopter is in the water nearby: CNN Washington DC's Reagan National Airport has stopped all take-offs and landings Emergency alert is displayed on screens at Ronald Reagan National Airport, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, U.S. January 30, 2025. (Reuters/Ken Cedeno) Washington Reagan airport fire chief Bonnett: Active operation that will last many hours after plane crash American Air Line Pilots Association: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic accident at DCA tonight. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and ALPA’s accident investigation team is responding to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation."

Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet was on training flight Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.



At least two bodies pulled from river after Washington plane crash At least two bodies have been recovered following a collision between a helicopter and a plane near Washington's Ronald Reagan International Airport, NBC affiliate WBAL reported: Reuters

60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet 60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP citing American Airlines.

Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport Donald Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport, reports AP.

Three soldiers on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter. Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight, said Heather Chairez, a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. All the officials were citing initial information, which can change, reports Reuters. According to Army officials the UH-60 Blackhawk was reportedly on a training mission with 3 soldiers reported onboard.



The helicopter was operating out of Fort Belvoir Army base, Virginia.



The crash happened at 20:53 EST Wednesday January 29, 2025

US Senator Cruz says there are fatalities from Washington plane crash US Senator Ted Cruz said there were fatalities after a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, reports Reuters. In a statement on X, Cruz said: " While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities." Cruz did not provide details or give the source of his information.

American Airlines aware of reports of 'incident' near Reagan Airport American Airlines said it was aware of reports of an incident near the Reagan National Airport. "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available," American Airlines said on X.