MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 March 2025

Eurostar and northern France trains halted after unexploded WWII bomb found near tracks in Paris

The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters

AP Published 07.03.25, 01:03 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks.

France's national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.

The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters.

Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location.

RELATED TOPICS

World War II Bomb
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk readies ‘starship’ on Trump mission to bring back ‘wild hair’ Williams

‘There's no games with her hair,’ US President says about Indian-origin astronaut among two to be brought back by SpaceX’s billionaire owner who wants to deorbit International Space Station in two years
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

China-India relations made positive strides over the past year after successful Modi-Xi meeting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT