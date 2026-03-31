Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to quit after crash backlash

Air Canada’s chief executive, Michael Rousseau, said on Monday that he would step down, days after criticism over his condolence message, delivered almost entirely in English, following a fatal accident involving an Air Canada plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The airline said in a statement that Rousseau, who was appointed chief executive in 2021, will retire by the end of the third quarter. Company directors would evaluate candidates to succeed him based on several factors, “including the ability to communicate in French”, according to the statement.

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Canada has two official languages, English and French. Air Canada, whose headquarters are in Montreal, is required to offer services in both languages.

On March 22, an Air Canada Express flight from Montreal collided with an airport fire truck after landing at LaGuardia, killing both pilots and injuring dozens.

Rousseau, 68, faced backlash after releasing a video primarily in English and little French, such as “bonjour” and “merci”, which was criticised as dismissive of French-speaking Canadians. Politicians quickly voiced their frustrations, arguing that Rousseau’s inability to speak French showed a disconnect from a significant portion of the country.

In Quebec, lawmakers voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling for Rousseau’s resignation. Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, said he was “very disappointed”.

Rousseau issued a public apology, saying that his language limitations had shifted focus away from grieving families and the efforts of the airline’s employees.

New York Times News Service