A Reddit post has drawn attention after a user claimed that ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, solved a decade-long health mystery that had stumped numerous doctors, specialists, and even neurologists.

The post, titled “ChatGPT solved a 10+ year problem no doctors could figure out,” was shared by the user @Adventurous-Gold6935.

According to the user, they had suffered from a wide range of unexplained symptoms for over ten years, despite undergoing a battery of medical tests including spinal MRI, CT scans and in-depth blood work — even checks for Lyme disease.

The user detailed how they sought treatment at one of the country’s top-ranked healthcare networks and consulted several specialists, including a neurologist, but no clear diagnosis was made. “I did functional health (free plug I guess) and turns out I have the homozygous A1298C MTHFR mutation which affects 7–12 per cent of the population,” the user wrote.

The breakthrough came when the user input their full symptom history and lab data into ChatGPT.

“ChatGPT took all my lab results and symptom history and concluded this was on par with the mutation. Despite seemingly normal B12 levels, turns out with the mutation it may not be utilising them correctly so you need to boost it with supplementation,” the post read.

The user then consulted their doctor with the AI-generated insights. “He was super shocked and said this all added up to him. Not sure how they didn’t think to test me for MTHFR mutation.”

A few months into treatment, the user reported an improvement in their condition. “Actually perplexed, and excited, at how this all went down up until now,” the post concluded.

The post has received over 6,000 upvotes and more than 800 comments.

“This is both amazing and deeply frustrating,” commented one user. Another added, “AI doing what the human system couldn’t — again.”

“The medical field needs to catch up with the tech world fast,” wrote a third. “It’s insane that no one thought of genetic screening,” noted another.

One reply read, “ChatGPT literally saved you years of struggle,” while another joked, “Imagine billing ChatGPT for a consultation.”

The original post also prompted others to share similar experiences.

One user replied, “It did the same for me. I've been vomiting for 15+ years. I've done every single gastric exam and allergy test there is, and lately got diagnosed with anxiety and the meds actually helped, but it never stopped.

After prompting it (ChatGPT) my exams it suggested me to check an otorhinolaryngologist for dizziness.

After a brain scan, it turns out I've been living with a massive labyrinthitis caused by a nerve pinch in my brain. Fully treatable. I'm starting my treatment this week, hoping for the best.”

The original user issued an edit to urge caution. “Didn’t expect this to get so much attention. Will reiterate and emphasise that I double checked the AI suggestion with my primary care provider before trying its suggestions. Please do not trust it all the time for medical advice.”