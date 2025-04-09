MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 April 2025

After ‘economic nuclear war’ remark, Bill Ackman says tariffs will collapse small businesses, urges 90-day pause

Ackman concluded his appeal with a direct message to President Donald Trump, urging him to support a 90-day moratorium on the new tariffs

Our Web Desk Published 09.04.25, 09:29 PM
Donald Trump (left), Bill Ackman (Right)

Donald Trump (left), Bill Ackman (Right) AP/PTI, Wikipedia

Billionaire hedge fund manager and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, has issued a warning about the immediate and devastating consequences of the Trump administration's tariffs, calling for an urgent 90-day pause to prevent the collapse of small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.

In a detailed post shared Wednesday, Ackman revealed he has been inundated with messages from small business owners and founders expressing growing fears about their survival in light of the tariff hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

These concerns, he said, are echoed by the worsening macroeconomic indicators: a falling stock market, rising bond yields, and a weakening dollar.

“These are not the markers of successful policy,” Ackman wrote.

Citing a personal investment in a cold brew coffee startup, Ackman shared an email from the company’s founder, who outlined the crippling effect of the tariffs on key imports such as glass bottles from China, chai from India, and coffee beans from Ethiopia, Peru, and Canada.

The combined result is a projected 60 per cent compression in gross margin, pushing profitability to the brink and threatening the viability of the brand, which is currently available at Whole Foods.

Also Read

“What is particularly concerning is the sudden and sweeping inclusion of coffee and tea in US tariffs, reversing a long-standing precedent dating back to the McKinley Tariff of 1890,” the founder wrote in his email to Ackman.

Ackman noted that essential commodities like coffee and tea—impossible to source domestically at scale—had long been spared from trade levies.

Their inclusion in the latest round of tariffs marked a dangerous shift in US trade policy, one that harms sectors with little to no alternative sourcing options.

Another small business owner, who runs a home audio and video installation company, told Ackman that the abrupt cost hikes from vendors could force him to raise client prices by nearly double overnight.

“If clients resist price hikes and my employees demand higher wages to offset their rising cost of living, we end up in a lose-lose scenario—no spending and no jobs,” the business owner warned.

Ackman concluded his appeal with a direct message to President Donald Trump, urging him to support a 90-day moratorium on the new tariffs.

“A 90-day pause will enable @realDonaldTrump to accomplish his objectives without destroying small businesses in the short term,” he wrote. “May cooler heads prevail.”

Earlier, while acknowledging that the US has long been at a disadvantage in global trade, Ackman cited that Trump is not an economist and therefore relied on his advisors to do these calculations so he can determine policy.

“The global economy is being taken down because of bad math,” added Ackman.

Ackman, who had endorsed Trump's run for President, also called for the tariffs to be paused to avert an "economic nuclear war.”

RELATED TOPICS

Trump Administration Stock Market Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tariff pushback: EU, China retaliate, India stays silent after Trump says kiss my a**

EU, China hit back with counter tariffs, experts warn the US President has 'no idea what he has started'. Upheaval batters US stock markets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kangana Ranaut
Quote left Quote right

There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. There are spots on the moon, but he is spotless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT