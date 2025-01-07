MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal-Tibet Himalaya region, tremors felt in India

The earthquake hit at 6.35am and had its epicentre in China’s Xizang (Tibet autonomous region), according to India’s National Center for Seismology

Our Web Desk Published 07.01.25, 08:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A strong earthquake jolted the Nepal-Tibet region of the Himalayas early on Tuesday morning and the tremors were felt as far as the Delhi-National Capital Region, north Bengal and Bihar in India.

The earthquake, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, hit at 6.35am and had its epicentre in China’s Xizang, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

In Siliguri in north Bengal, people felt the tremors. In parts of Bihar, people came out on the streets.

Two more aftershocks hit the region soon after the big one, according to the National Center for Seismology. The first measured 4.7 at 7:02am, and the second aftershock measuring 4.9 struck at 7:07am at a depth of 30 km.

More details are awaited.

