4.4 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal stirs Bajhang district; no damage reported

Nepal's Bajhang district of Sudur Paschim province was hit by a 4.4. magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake that struck at 12:09 pm (local time) was Saipal mountain in Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The tremors were also felt by people living in the neighbouring districts, including Bajura, in the westernmost province, NEMRC said.

Nepal’s western districts sit on a vulnerable stretch of the Himalayan belt, and even moderate quakes often raise alarms in regions still recovering from past disasters.