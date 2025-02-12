MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal's Jumla district, no causalities reported

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people

PTI Published 12.02.25, 07:44 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Western Nepal's Jumla district on Wednesday.

However, there was no report of any loss of lives or property damage.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.38 pm with the epicentre at the Patmara area of Jumla district, about 400 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre.

Also Read

People came out of their houses as the tremor hit the area, said the police.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

