12 hours after Russia's drone incursion into Polish airspace, Donald Trump says, 'here we go'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned the incursion of suspected Russian drones into Polish airspace on Wednesday after Warsaw shot down the aircraft.

Multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland in what European officials described Wednesday as an deliberate provocation, causing NATO to send fighter jets to shoot them down. A NATO spokesman said it was the first time the alliance confronted a potential threat in its airspace.

The incursion, which occurred during a wave of strikes by the Kremlin on Ukraine, and the NATO response swiftly raised fears that the war could spill over — a fear that has been growing in Europe as Russia steps up its attacks and peace efforts go nowhere.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it did not target Poland, while Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, said it tracked some drones that “lost their course” because they were jammed.

By midday in Washington, US President Donald Trump's only public comments about the incursion was a short post on social media: “What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump was set to speak later Wednesday to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.