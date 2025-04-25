MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Youth awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Debasish Dutta, the government lawyer, said the youth had raped a minor girl who was an orphan

Our Correspondent Published 25.04.25, 07:04 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A youth was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years by the special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court in Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

Debasish Dutta, the government lawyer, said the youth had raped a minor girl who was an orphan.

“The girl used to stay with her grandparents and was known to the convict. In September 2022, while she was alone at home, he raped her. Her sister noticed it and rescued her. Later, the family filed a complaint with the police,” Dutta said.

The trial commenced at the Special Pocso Court. On Thursday, the order was passed.

The girl now lives in a government shelter.

Gun in well

An improvised one-shutter gun was fished out of a well in Hatkhola, an area in Odlabari under the Malbazar police station of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

Sources said traders had engaged some workers to clean a well in a weekly market at Hatkhola. While they were cleaning the well, they found the gun. Police have recovered the gun and initiated a probe.

